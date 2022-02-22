As I type these words, Russian troops are massed along the eastern border of the Ukraine; along the Belarus-Ukraine border; on the Crimean Peninsula and on troop ships in the Black Sea. If Russia desires to retake the remainder of her Ukrainian territory, she will do so. How did we get to (at least threatening) war with Russia some thirty years after the end of the Cold War with the Soviet Union?
We arrived at this avoidable, asinine position through the foolish antagonizing of Russia in the post-Cold War decades. Instead of dissolving NATO (as the Warsaw Pact was dissolved) at the end of the Cold War (if the Europeans fear Russia, then let the Euroeans spend the money to defend themselves) NATO was expanded into former member states of the old Warsaw Pact; moves the United States and NATO had promised Russia’s first post-Soviet President Boris Yeltsin would never happen. Close your eyes and imagine Russian troops in Mexico or back in Cuba. What do you think the American reaction to such provocative moves would be? Be honest.
The only existential post-Cold War foreign threat to the United States is China. Instead of wisely courting the fellow Western, Christian nation of Russia to counter the God-less Chinese Communists; our “expert class” (the Bushes, Clintons, McCain, Chinese asset McConnell, etc.) have driven the Russians into the arms of the Chinese.
Vladimir Putin has enriched himself vis-a-vis the political position he holds. It is impossible for me to point that out and pretend as if the head of the Biden Crime Family occupying the Oval Office is any different. What is different between the two men (apart from physical/mental fitness) is Putin’s prioritizations based upon what is best for the nation he heads. Americans, of course, are currently denied such due diligence from their chief executive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.