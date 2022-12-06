Many myths surround career servicemen. A surprising percentage of the general public assume the career military man is eagerly seeking the next war as soon as the previous war is concluded. In reality, it is from within the ranks that the biggest eyerolls occur whenever the latest boogeyman is trotted out before the American public by the puppet mass media. In recent months, the retired flag officer harlots for the defense industries and oily Uniparty career bureaucrats have been joined by a strange new member to the Warmonger Club: Hippies.
It’s all the rage. Yellow and blue profile garland on the slowly dying Facebook; yellow and blue bumper stickers joining the score of other obnoxious bumper stickers on the backs of Volvo and Subaru station wagons; and the king of virtue signaling: Flying the Ukrainian flag from atop one’s residential flagpole. Who knew pacifists were so gung-ho?
Think deeper. You’ve been told on your telestrator Vladamir Putin is hovering near death; his military in full retreat, nearly out of weapons; helplessly isolated and awaiting an inevitable bloody palace coup. You’ve also been told about the Ghost of Kiev and Snake Island “heroes”; how the Russians had blown up their own undersea oil pipeline; and how it was the Russians who sent a missile crashing into Poland. Each and every one of those were calculated lies. What else are you being lied to about this war whose continued meddling in by the United States could very well lead to the small matter of our children being incinerated in a nuclear missile exchange?
With the Republican takeover of the US House of Representatives, the general public will finally be made aware of Ukraine’s place in the web of corruption detailed in the Hunter Biden laptop files (“It’s Russian ‘disinformation’!” Another lie you’d been fed.) involving not just the criminal peddling of political influence for tens of millions of dollars to the Biden organized crime family; but also of the connections to the villains within the Republican Party establishment (think McConnell, Murkowski, etc. crowd).
Oh, yes. Back to how the war’s going. Lets’ see…The Russians have amassed some 200,000 men just across the border. Winter will bring frozen ground and masses of supposedly nonexistent Russian armor. Hold onto your combat helmets, blue hair, and soy lattes former-peaceniks; real war and defeat are in the cards for Ukraine if they and their globalist western masters recklessly continue down the current path.
Next Week: State
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
