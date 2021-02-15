JC Sun Breaking News Snow
Jackson County Management has personnel keeping track of road conditions. Here is their latest report:
 
Road Conditions #1 02/15/21 @ 06:38 am
 
Please avoid any travel if possible today. Some roads may be passable but others will be completely impassable due to ice.
Highway 30 has been salted and scraped the salt is doing its job so far, there is always the potential for black ice but there have been a few cars on it.
 
 
Secondary Roads appears to have some patches of black ice, I think this one had been salted.
 
Rural roads (bottom right) has a significant layer of sleet/ice and are extremely dangerous.
 
 
