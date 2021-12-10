Curtis Joseph Carpenter, 57, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 5, 1964 in Dayton, OH to Jasper & Mardella Carpenter.
Curtis was an active member of the Livingston Pentecostal Church. He spent forty-nine years in Livingston, KY on Red Hill. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting and playing guitar but his greatest joy was his family.
Curtis is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Diana Carpenter of Livingston, one child, Casey (Matthew) Isaacs of Mt. Vernon; one brother, Calvin (Carolyn) Carpenter of Mt. Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper & Mardella Carpenter; brother, Craig Carpenter and one niece Jessica Carpenter.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Livingston Pentecostal Church with Bro. James Miller and Bro. Jack Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Red Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers: Alex Martin, Eugene Martin, Jason Martin, Matthew Isaacs, Lester Carpenter and Cody Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers: J.D. Miller, Eugene Radford, JR Blanton and Dale McClure. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.