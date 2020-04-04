Cynthia “Cyndi” Marcum Horn was born January 14, 1975 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life March 20, 2020 at her residence in Cincinnati, Ohio being 45 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Hallie Dickerscheid Marcum and Herman Marcum.
Cyndi is survived by her daughter Brianna and her husband Westley Cook of Tyner, her son Devin and his wife Brandy Horn of Tyner. Three siblings Steve and Kathy Marcum of Reilly, Ohio, Sharon Watson of Oxford, Ohio, and Ted and Sherry Marcum of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Katlyn, Raelyn, Shaylynn, Matthew, Ryanna and Elliot. She is also survived by two uncles, three aunts, 10 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and other family whom she always remained close to. She had a host of extended family who called her Mama Bear, Mamaw, Sister, and Best Friend.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Mays, and Betty (Marcum) Philpot. A brother, James Gary Marcum. An infant brother, Joseph Marcum. A step- grandson, Jacob Cook. Two nephews, Steven Marcum, and Brian Marcum.
She was known for having a big heart, and for having a big mouth. She was always able to make anyone laugh, even in times of sorrow. She was a homemaker for most of her life, centered around her children and grandchildren, and helping anyone who called on her if she could. She will truly be missed.
A Memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
