Jackson County Sun Covid Update

Below are our case numbers for today. 

Jackson: 5 confirmed, 1 probable, 2 hospitalized

Clay: No new case updates, 1 still hospitalized

Rockcastle: 2 confirmed, 2 probable, 3 recovered

