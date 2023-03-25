Daisy Hollett, 79, of Champaign, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was born July 30, 1943 in McKee, Kentucky, the daughter of Eli & Eva Miller Tincher. She married Eddie Quinn Hollett in 19069, he died June 5, 1999.
Survivors include two sons, Darren (Abby) Hollett of Champaign, Marc (Karen) Hollett of Philo, Illinois; six grandchildren and one brother, Leo Tincher of Annville, KY.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Daisy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She loved her family and helping others. She was very active in her church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 17, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
