Daisy Shepherd was born September 14, 1940 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life October 2, 2020 in Annville, Kentucky being 80 Years old. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Nona Isaacs Shepherd.
Daisy is survived by the following siblings, Donnie Isaacs and his wife Merlene, of McKee, Ky., Junie Lawrence, Lexington, Ky. and Judy Anglin of Richmond, Kentucky.
Other than her parents Daisy was preceded in death by a brother Howard Shepherd and a sister Alene Johnson.
Daisy was of the Holiness faith.
Funeral services 2:00 P.M Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Hays officiating with burial in the Vina Bottom Cemetery , McKee, Ky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
