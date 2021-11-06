Dallas A. Spurlock was born March 20, 1943 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Arvel & Effie Mae (Ward) Spurlock.
Dallas is survived by his children, Glenn (Kim) Spurlock of Sand Gap, Glenna (Charles) Skelton of Sand Gap, Delena (Gerald) Cook of Tyner, Dwight (Amelia) Spurlock of N.C., Melinda Spurlock of Mt. Vernon, Tracy Spurlock of Brodhead and Myron (Autumn) Spurlock of Arizona. He is also survived by the following siblings, Phyllis (Joe) Sparks, Joetta (Bobby) Johnson, Brenda (D.A.) Lear all of McKee, Carol (Kenny) Marcum of Sand Gap, Keith (Jenny) Spurlock and Virgil (Shannon) Spurlock of Tyner; by his sister-in-law, Sue Spurlock of Tyner and by a special friend, Lynette Bullock of Mt. Vernon. Dallas was blessed with the following grandchildren, Brandi York, Alicia Spurlock, Tori Johnson, Kasie Dozier, Jordan Skelton, Adrian Cook, Taylor Adams, Annie Haggard, Jesse Wright, Aubrey Phillips, Abby Phillips, Angel Pullins, Josh Spurlock, Gage Edgell, Dayne Spurlock, Korbyn Spurlock, Piper Spurlock and Aurora Spurlock; by thirteen great grandchildren and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dallas was also preceded in death by his brother, Leon Spurlock.
Dallas was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Johnson and Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Bingham Cemetery. Pallbearers: Briley York, Jasper York, Jordan Skelton, Jesse Wright, Jason Dozier and Adrian Cook. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhome mckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.