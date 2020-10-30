Dallas J. Lakes was born February 7, 1965 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, October 19, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 55 years of age. He was the son of Faye (Fox) Lakes of McKee and of the late Junior Lakes.
In addition to his mother, Dallas is also survived by his wife, Vera Darlene Lakes and by three children, James “Trigger” Lakes, Rita Steele and Dustin Steele. Other survivors include three sisters, DeAnna Lakes (Ferrell Marcum), Doris Fowler (Jerry Isaacs) Rose Mary Rose (Terry Fowler). Dallas was blessed with six grandchildren and by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
Other than his father, Dallas was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Sue Lakes.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Lakes, Dustin Steele, Ruford Fowler, Ferrell Marcum, Bill Curtis Lakes, David Hubbard and Doug Sparks. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
