Dan Sparks

   Dan Sparks was born October 13, 1926 in Lee County and departed this life Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence, at the age of 94.  He was the son of the late Pleas L Sparks & Mary Jane (Chaney) Sparks.

   Dan is survived by six children, James (Brenda) Sparks of Gray Hawk, Nancy (James) Bowling of Louisville, Jessie Sparks of Sand Gap, Mary Gabbard (Adam Culton) of Sand Gap and Danny (Sherry) Sparks of Richmond, IN and Charles (Marie) Sparks of McKee. He was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

    In addition to his parents, Dan was also preceded in death by a son, Ben Henry Sparks, daughter, Cindy Sparks, an infant daughter, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren and by the following siblings, Ernest Sparks, Arthur Sparks, Ella Hall, Mollie Estes, Dovie Tincher and Sara Morris.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Sparks Cemetery in Lee County.

