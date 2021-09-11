Mrs. Dana Kay Reynolds, age 64 of the Stinking Creek Community passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was a member of Stanfield Church of God, a University of Tennessee and Berea College Graduate, and was a former BSN/RN with several area Hospitals and Nursing Homes. Preceded in death by Husband, Eddie F. Reynolds in March 2019, Father, Glen Medlock, and Brother, Wayne Medlock.
Survivors: Son, Seth Reynolds; Daughter, Leah Askins and husband, Chris; Grandchildren, Lilly Grace, Oscar DeWayne, and Christopher David Askins; Mother, Mrs. Wilma Medlock; Sister, Cathy Medlock; Nephew, Chris Wilson and wife, Carrie Shepherd; Great-Nephews and Niece, Connor, Charlotte, and Cillian Wilson; Mother-in-Law, Gracie Reynolds. Several other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Sunday, September 5, 2021, 3:00 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating. Interment to follow at Broyles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday before services. Online condolences for Mrs. Reynolds may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Dana Kay Reynolds.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
