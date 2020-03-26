WINCHESTER, Ky., March 26, 2020 – In compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, along with current Kentucky state-governed policies, most developed recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest are now temporarily shut down to help protect the health and safety of visitors and staff.
The developed recreation sites temporarily shut down include campgrounds, picnic areas and shooting ranges across the forest. (EDITOR'S NOTE: This includes S-Tree Tower and Turkey Foot Camp grounds in Jackson County). These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.
General forest area and trails currently remain open to the public. Other recreation areas that remain currently open are several campgrounds under contract management by concessionaires. All boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake are also open for continued lake access.
All individuals with reservations through Recreation.gov, who have been affected by these temporary campground shutdowns will have their reservation fees refunded.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of our forest visitors and employees are our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are committed to serving in the best interest of our local communities, and we will continue to work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
“Additional temporary shutdowns will likely be announced that will impact visitors to the Daniel Boone National Forest. This is a very fluid situation and visitors can check the Daniel Boone National Forest website and Facebook page for daily updates,” added Olsen.
The Daniel Boone National Forest manages nearly 709,000 acres across 21 counties in eastern Kentucky. The forest has four ranger districts that provide multiple outdoor recreation opportunities. Visitors can learn more about the forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or on the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/.
