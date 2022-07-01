Daniel G. Bates was born December 31, 1945 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, at the age of 76. He was the son of the late John Frank Bates & Huda (Vickers) Bates.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary (Wilkinson) Bates of Tyner and three children, Daniel Glenn (Rebecca) Bates of Tyner, John (Amanda) Bates of Richmond, and Kelly Gail (Joseph) Nolan of Tyner. He is also survived by a brother, John Bates of Tyner. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Cheyenne Nolan, Sierra Nolan and Benjamin Bates.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was also preceded in death by two siblings Ronnie Bates and Connie (Bates) Bowman.
Daniel was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Pete & Charlotte Vickers Cemetery at Tyner with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
