Danny Charles Ramsey was born June 22, 1951, in Fayette County and departed this life Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Elwood Ramsey & Twyla (Lunsford) Ramsey.
Danny is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Brown) Ramsey; by two daughters, Susie (Heath) Tatum of Morristown, TN and Carlena (Dewayne) Cruse of Berea; by two step daughters, Melissa (Bobby) Jackson of London, and Kimberly (Mike) Jones of London and by a sister, Anita (Ebb) Webb of McKee. He was blessed with twelve grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by two siblings, Larry Ramsey and Katherine “Kathy” Purcell.
Pallbearers: Daniel Cruse, Austin Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Bobby Jackson, Treston Humfleet and Trenton Jones.
Graveside service were held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 with Bro. Marvin Napier officiating in the Ramsey Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
