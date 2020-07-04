Danny Lee Million was born June 16, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 68 years of age.
Danny is survived by his mother, Martha (Million) Baldwin of Gray Hawk; a brother, Vernon Baldwin of Gray Hawk and two sisters, Irene Adkins of McKee and Sandra Huff of Gray Hawk. He is also survived by his ex-wife and loving caretaker, Bonnie (Hisel) Million of McKee; and several cousins and other family members.
Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Mary Million who raised him as their own.
Graveside service 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Million Family Cemetery with Bro. Terry Million officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
