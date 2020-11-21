Danny Wayne Marcum was born March 9, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas and departed this life Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence, being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Marvin & Emmielee (Murphy) Marcum.
Danny is survived by his son, Jeffery (Detta) Marcum of Berea; a sister Donna (Dafford) Isaacs of Berea and by a brother, Darren (Penny) Marcum of McKee. Danny was blessed with two grandchildren Kenton & Leah Marcum of Berea; a nephew Chad Sparks; two nieces, Mikayla Marcum and Molly Marcum and by a great nephew, Caylum.
In addition to his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by a brother, Brent Marcum and by a nephew, Brandon Sparks.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Murphy Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Sparks, Tyson Yancey, Brandon Muncie, Lewis Sparks and Scotty Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
