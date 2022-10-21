Daphna Tincher was born November 23, 1951, in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset at the age of 71. She was the daughter of the late Denver Lee Harris and Sytha (Callahan) Harris.
Daphna is survived by three children, Jeff Tincher of Nashville, TN, Samantha (Robby) Cloud of Crest View, KY and Patricia Brashear of Ohio. She is also survived by the following siblings, James Carl Shelton, Doug Harris, Darrell Harris, Roland Glenn Harris, Arlene Rowland, and Kathy Moreland. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Peyton Cloud and Baylee Cloud.
In addition to her parents, Daphna was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Tincher; by a son, Michael Brashear and by three siblings, Darlene Lairson, Dexter Harris and Roy Harris.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Callahan Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
