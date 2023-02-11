Darrell Abner was born June 17, 1957 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his residence in McKee, at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Clyde & Ruby Abner.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Myra Elam (David Lyons); by his sisters, Diane, Teresa, Linda & Rhonda and by his sister in law and brother in law, Kathy & Kenneth Vickers. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Kyra Ball, Kendra Ball & Matthew Ball; one great grandson, Jayden Carter Hammonds and by two nephews, Mark & Michael Vickers.
A Memorial may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.