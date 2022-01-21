Darrell W. Shepherd, 83, of Richmond, KY, passed away at the Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, January 12, 2022.
Darrell was born in McKee, Kentucky to the late Andrea and Lena (Burns) Shepherd. He was well known as a man of faith, loved his family unconditionally, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Oma. As a follower of Christ, he served as a Deacon at Gloryland Baptist Church for over thirty years and was committed to spreading the gospel. Darrell is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Oma Burns Shepherd, whom he loved dearly. They proudly raised their two children, Laronda (Tony) Baugh, and Dwayne (Nan) Shepherd.
Darrell began working as a teacher in a one room schoolhouse in the mountains of Eastern, Kentucky for a short while. He then began working as a Coal Miner for several years. Afterwards he became owner and operator of Shepherd’s Home Furnishing for over thirty years. Darrell loved traveling across America but had a particular love for Arizona.
In addition to his wife and children, Darrell is survived by one brother, Bruce (Lorene) Shepherd, one sister, Donna Sue Reese, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Junior, Rodolph, and Kenneth Shepherd, and a sister, Doris Jean Morton.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Gloryland Baptist Church, with visitation from 11:00-1:00 before the service. Brother Cecil Burns and Brother Mark Saver will be officiating. Arrangements are in care of the Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left at www.lakesfunerahome.com
