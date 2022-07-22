Darron K. Marcum was born February 21, 1965, in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond at the age of 57. He was the son of the late Marvin & Emmielee (Murphy) Marcum.
Darron is survived by his wife, Penny (Abner) Marcum and by his daughters, Mikayla Marcum, Molly Marcum-Yancey (Tyson) and Natosha Muncie (Brandon). He is also survived by his sister, Donna Isaacs (Dafford) and by three nephews, Chad Sparks, Bradley Marlow and Trevor Abner. Darron was blessed with three grandchildren, Caylum Yancey, Cadience Muncie and Brady Muncie.
In addition to his parents, Darron was also preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Marcum and Brent Marcum.
Darron loved his family and being a Papaw. He was a board member on the Jackson County Board of Education. He was also on the Jackson County Parks & Recreation board and he was also an organ donor.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Murphy Cemetery. Pallbearers: J.C. Dunsil, Tyson Yancey, Jeff Isaacs, Eric Hays, Jeff Baldwin, Robby Abner, Mike Smith, & Brandon Muncie. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
