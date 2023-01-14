Darryl Josh Jones was born October 29, 1985 in Palm Springs, CA and departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Berea, at the age 37. He was the son of Darryl Jones and Dorothy (McKenna) Jones both of Big Hill.
In addition to his parents, Josh is also survived by his siblings, Cody Jones, Lucas Jones & Tina Jones all of Big Hill, Dakota (Kenzee) Jones of Sand Gap, Jessyca (William) Johnson of Berea and Jayde Jones of Lexington; by his grandmothers, Lavada McKenna and Sue Jones; and by his aunts and uncles, Connie & Louie Hatton, Alma Webb, Jeffery McKenna, Joe Allen McKenna, Cathy & Louie Lozoya and Mary & Denny Thompson. He was blessed with the following nieces and nephews, Jacey Kay Jones Isaacs, Caden Lee, Cha Annlynn Robert, Cashlynn Jones, Jackson Jones, Eva Gonzalez, David Gonzalez & Jesus Gonzalez.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Della Jones & Myrtle Alexander; by his grandfathers, Joseph Warren McKenna and Howard Jones; by an aunt Eellie Mae McKenna and by an uncle, Ted Jones.
Josh was a member of the Pilot Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. Burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.