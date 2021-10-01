Daryl M. Hoblit was born April 22, 1958 in Dayton, OH and departed this life Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond at the age of 63. He was the son of Albert Kilbourne and wife Kitty of Huber Heights, OH and the late Patricia Hoblit Edwards.
Daryl is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Harrison) Hoblit of McKee and by the following children, Jason (Celeste) Hoblit of Mt. Vernon, Brandy Rose of Lawrence, Kansas, Myla (Josh) Roark of McKee, Sarah Adams of Richmond, Robert Hoblit of Richmond. He is also survived by three siblings, Alan (Amy) Kilbourne of New Carlisle, OH, Michael (Sabrina) Dayton, OH and Donna Hoblit of Berea. He was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Daryl was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kellyn Sparks.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
