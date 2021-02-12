David Dezarn was born on Dec. 27, 1952 in Beechcreek, Ky., and departed for his heavenly home Feb. 5, 2021 at his home in Tyner, Ky., at the age of 68.
He was the son of the late Festus and Grace Dezarn. David is survived by his wife Kim Dezarn and four children, Brandon and Nichole Dezarn of Richmond, Ky., Stephan and Jessica Dezarn of Tyner, Ky., David Eric and Lindsey Dezarn of Tyner, Ky. and Aaron and Bethany Dezarn of Clover Bottom, Ky.. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Laura Elizabeth, Conner, Mylie, Isaac, Landon ,Logun, Laikyn, Brayden, Mason, Teagan and Kendrick.
He is also survived by the following sibling, Barbara and Arnold Jackson of Fogertown, Ky., Virginia and Lloyd Herd of Fogertown, Ky., Neal and Jo Dezarn of Beechcreek, Ky., Dale and Linda Dezarn of London, Ky., Junior and Sue Dezarn Beechcreek, Ky., Clay and Lisa Dezarn of Burning Springs, Ky. and Cynthia Ann and Peanut Hacker of Littleton, Ky.. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Lois Day and the following inlaws, Becky Dezarn, Mark Dobbs, John Brumley , Timothy Hibbard, Doug and Peanut Hibbard.
In addition to his parents David was also preceded in death by a son David Russell Dezarn by his brothers; Leslie Dezarn, Herman Dezarn, Denzil Dezarn, Raymond Dezarn and Dean Dezarn by his sister Betty Hacker, by his sister-in-laws; Ester Dezarn, Marcia Dezarn, Pamela Collett and brother-in-laws; Don Hacker and Joe Collett.
David served in the Army with the 17th Battalion Company C. He completed basic training in 1971. He was an and active member and board member of the Clay County First Church of God
Funeral service of David Dezarn 2:00 P.M. Monday February 8, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Venable, Bro. Stephan Dezarn, Bro. Matt Collett, Bro. Travis Dezarn and Bro. Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating with burial in the Annville Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers: Anthony Collett, Matt Collett, Travis Dezarn, Dustin Dezarn, James “Wade” Singleton, Brian Hollin, Landon Dezarn and Michael Singleton.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Venable, Ernie Ray, Jimmy Gabbard ,Ricky Isaacs, Dale Dezarn, Clay Dezarn, Jr. Dezarn, Neal Dezarn, Mark Dobbs and Doug Hibbard.
