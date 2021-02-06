David Hymer was born August 26, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Friday, January 29, 2021 at his residence, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Paul & Hazel Hymer.
David is survived by his wife, Myrna Bowling and by two children, David Hymer Jr. and Kelly Hymer. He is also survived by a brother, Paul Hymer and two sisters, Linda Hymer and Debbie Hymer. David was blessed with two grandchildren.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
