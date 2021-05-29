David Jack Isaacs was born October 22, 1955 in Berea and departed this life Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Wade & Ella Mae (Gabbard) Isaacs.
David is survived by three children, Chasity Banks of London, Britney (Brian) Harris of Tyner and Wade (Jenna) Isaacs of Annville. He is also survived by two siblings, Dafford (Donna) Isaacs of Berea and Ethel (Harold) Gibson of Connersville, IN. David was blessed with five grandchildren, Taylor Banks, Kenton Banks, Tanner Harris, Jared Allen and Jaxon Isaacs and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Overbay) Isaacs; brother, Alvin Isaacs and sister, Faye Isaacs.
David was a member of the Birch Lick Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Allen Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Glenn Isaacs, Mark Gibson, Jon Gibson, Chad Sparks, Tanner Harris, Jared Allen, Kenton Banks & Jaxon Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
