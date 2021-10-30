David Marshall was born September 28, 1961 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital, at the age of 60. He was the son of Brown Marshall and Illa Mae Marshall of Tyner.
In addition to his parents, David is also survived by the following, his wife, Jennifer Marshall; son, Davey Marshall; daughter, Holly Marshall; grandchildren, Joshua Shelton, David Marshall, Bentley Allen and Carley Allen; by his siblings, Keith (Tonia) Marshall, Michael (Jean) Marshall, Melissa (Randy) Byrd and Debbie (Ed) Garland; by his in laws, Willard & Judy Sanders and Jeff Owens; and by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Reed officiating. Burial to follow in the Marshall Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tony Shoemaker, Tim Grimes, B.J. Neeley, Josh Shelton, David Marshall, Daniel Drake and Keith Ford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
