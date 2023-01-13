David Michael Bishop
March 19, 1947-January 3, 2023
David Michael Bishop was born March 19, 1947, in Lexington, Kentucky. Soon after he moved with his parents (McKinley K. and Alma C. Bishop) to Belle Glade, Florida where they were school teachers. Two years later Mike again moved when his parents decided they wanted to be closer to home. They found teaching positions in the Indian Hill district in Cincinnati Ohio. After living in Cincinnati four years Mike’s parents decided to buy a 5 & 10 store in McKee Kentucky. Mike was 8 years old. He attended McKee elementary, junior high and high school. In junior high he started on the best eighth grade team in the region. In 1964 Mike joined the U. S. Army and spent 3 years in Germany (1964-67). Later on he enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University where he graduated in 1975.
Mike was married to Karen Cooper from Vanceburg Kentucky. They resided in Vanceburg but divorced after a few years. There were no children. Mike then moved to Lexington where he lived until a few years ago when he moved to McKee Kentucky. Four years ago, Mike was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer. He was a fighter and fought both cancers until his body just gave out.
Mike was preceded in death by his dad and mom McKinley Bishop and Alma Bishop. He is survived by 2 brothers, Norman Bishop of Bethel, Ohio and Dwight Bishop of McKee.
He is also survived by 1 nephew Wes Bishop of London, Kentucky, Ashley Johnson of London, Kentucky and Lexie Hacker of McKee Kentucky and 28 1st cousins, 18 on the Bishop side and 10 on the Coldiron side.
Funeral services are on Sunday January 8, 2023, at Lakes funeral home in McKee Kentucky with Reverend Ron Maharrey presiding. Mike will be buried beside his parents at Dyche cemetery in London Kentucky. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
