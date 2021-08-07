David Tankersley was born March 24, 1954 in London, KY and departed this life Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 67. He was the son of the late Alec Eugene Tankersley and Lillie (Hignite) Tankersley.
David is survived by his wife, Anna (Cavins) Tankersley of Annville and by two children, Shawn David (Sharon) Tankersley of London and Lillie Marie Tankersley of Annville. He is also survived by his siblings; Tim (Angie) Tankersley of Annville, Doug (Anna) Tankersley of Annville, Mary Bowles of London and Dessie Malicote of East Bernstadt.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a daughter, Bridgette Renee Tankersley.
David was a member and Deacon at the Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Roach Cemetery. Pallbearers were Draven Benge, Shannon Jewell, Chase Weaver, Kayden Weaver, Tim Tankersley, Preston Lakes, Steve Gill, Daniel Allen, Jacob Tankersley and Buddy Sharp. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
