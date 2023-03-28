The best of times came with very little in monetary value or status attached in my childhood. Very few lasting memories trace their roots back to electronics entertainment. Much to the dismay of my children I was born well after electricity was piped into every home. Color television was widely available even if the wooden monstrosity of a set occupied half the floor space along one wall. In my latter years of my youth the humble beginnings of the internet began to take hold. I realize that every generation, rightfully, believes the one following has somehow lost the way. While true in recent time near constant internet access and the rise of interaction with it had sucked the joy out of many would be childhood memories in the making.
While frowned upon and without doubt posing some danger the simple act of riding in the bed of a truck was exhilarating. A combination of blowing hair, sliding around and screaming into the wind seems so simplistic now but held our captive imagination then. We’d lean over scraped and dented bed sides reaching for the tallest weeds the highway department had neglected letting our hands slap again the drooping grass. We’d chunk gravels and crab apples at any available road sign targets of opportunity. We made robot voices into the gushing wind. We laughed at the old man gassed on the truck or gave a unexpected brake tap. The minuscule carefree times got filed away in a memory bank somewhere to be pilfered on occasion when needed.
Playing in creeks always held some secret allure to most of us in rual areas. Never was a thought given to PH balances or levels of chlorine. Due to income levels and those hard earned dollars being spent elsewhere fabricated swimming pools was a scarcity. The creeks and rivers were where it was at. A simple rope swing in the bend at Lamero was a days entertainment. Crawling up that muddy bank time after time with a goofy smile plastered across our faces was routine. We pushed each other to swing farther and jump higher each time. We splashed down awkwardly like beached whales raising cheers from buddies like we just placed in the Olympics. In the shallows we chased craw-dads flipping over rocks in hopes of setting a new record on size. We pocketed last claws, perfect rocks and all others treasure we found. We skipped rocks and wound up like Nolan with rocked deemed less worthy to toss at floating debris.
None of it was complicated. Nothing required a password. Never was the word wifi even dreamed of. While there is nothing wrong with electriconic entertainment it has went far beyond it’s original scope in my opinion. It’s now a all consuming monster that demands attention feeding off of us near constantly. It’s stealing childhood experiences. It’s robbing would be good times that will fall through the crack unknown to the next generation. I am compelling you as warm weather peeks around the corner. Turn it off for the day(s) and go toss the kids in the back seatbelts be danged. Head for the watering hole and have a blast. I assure you you won’t make it through a week without being summoned back. It’s the little things.
