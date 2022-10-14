Dawn Lands Announces Renaissance Fair to be Held in Annville this Weekend
Dawn Lands LARP & Ren Faire will be starting at 5:00 PM this Friday October 14th and last until 2:00 PM on Sunday October 16th. Can day trip or stay the entire weekend. Show up in character or shop and enjoy some of the activities. Pond Lane Annville Kentucky.
Dawn Lands LARP (live action role playing) is a cross between a historical re-enactment, an escape room, and a live session of a table-top or online role playing game.
If you would like to attend and just shop and hang out then the fee is only $10.00 and you do not have to dress up. Activities will be held Friday evening (starting at 5:00), all day Saturday, and Sunday morning until 2:00 PM. If you can't make this one there will be a follow up holiday medieval/fantasy feast event on Saturday Nov 5th at Levi Jackson Park. If you have any questions please contact the administrator Bryan Roberts at bryansteel@gmail.com or text 606-658-9031. To pre-register, or for more information, visit our website at www.dawnlandslarp.com
Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1UIn5y4hd
Text#: 606-658-9031
Website: https://www.dawnlandslarp.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawnlandslarp/
