Time is running out to submit your nomination! When Dr. Philip Curd received the Jack Gabbard Citizenship Award in 2014 he summed it up best with a quote from Sergeant Shriver (first Director of the Peace Corps):
“Be servants of peace. Weep with those who are sorrowful, rejoice with those who are joyful, teach those who are ignorant. Care for those who are sick. Serve your families. Serve your neighbors. Serve your cities. Serve the poor. Join others who serve. Serve, serve, serve! That’s the challenge. For in the end, it will be servants who save us all.”
Each year the Jackson County Development Association selects a citizen to receive the annual Jack Gabbard Citizenship Award for their outstanding leadership and achievements in service to the Jackson County Community. The Award is presented at the annual JCDA Award Banquet.
The Citizenship Award was established in 1998 in honor of Jack Gabbard. Gabbard served as Mayor of McKee for 12 years (1984-1996) retiring due to poor health in 1996. He served on the McKee City Council for several terms before serving as mayor. He was one of the founding members of the Jackson County Development Association and was also a member of the Jackson County Empowerment Zone Board. Gabbard was instrumental in helping put together the application awarding Jackson County with the Empowerment Zone award. He also started the first AA organization in Jackson County. The Jack Gabbard Memorial Park on Ky. Hwy 290 was dedicated in his honor in 1998. Gabbard graduated from McKee High School and went to Berea College for a time before leaving school and getting married. He worked for many years for the Kentucky Department of Transportation retiring as an Engineer in the mid 1980’s.
He was very active in the Jackson County Kiwanis Club, The Boy Scouts of America and served as a Sunday School teacher at McKee Baptist Church for many years. The essence of Jack Gabbard’s illustrious career was a focus on serving his community.
Nomination forms for the 2019 Award are available at the offices of PRTC and the Jackson County Sun. Nominations must be submitted by Wednesday, January 01st, 2019. The Award Criteria are as follows:
1. Must be a citizen of Jackson County.
2. Demonstrates good citizenship through participation and achievement in activities that improve and promote the Jackson County Community.
3. Promotes harmony and good will among fellow citizens and groups while working to build the community.
4. Must show good character, reliability, and interest in promoting progressive ideas for developing the community.
Past recipients of the Citizenship Award include:
1998 – Jack Gabbard
1999 – Lee Don Hensley
2000 – Judy Schmitt
2001 – Marie Rader
2002 – Lowell Wagner
2003 – Larry Gabbard
2004 – Joyce Marks
2005 – June Welch
2006 – Sister Mary Dormody
2007 – Keith Gabbard
2008 – Anne Gabbard
2009 – Carroll DeForest
2010 – Gene Gatts
2011 – Darrell & Louise Combs
2012 – Cathy Howell
2012 – Jake Moss
2013 – Rodney Chrisman
2014 – Dr. Philip Curd
2015 – Robert G. Gabbard
2016 – Fletcher Gabbard
2017 – Travis Sparks
2018 – Tom and Peggy Wilson
Let us acknowledge those in our community that are striving to improve the quality of life for us all through the work andenergy of their person. May we all find the will to be good citizens!
