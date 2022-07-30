Dementia is a terrible mental health problem, in that it diminishes the person's ability to make decisions, sometimes completely changes their personality and reduces their ability to remember. It is especially difficult for the immediate family, because the body of the person who has Alzeimers may continue to be relatively strong while their mind weakens. Please reach out to families of people with dementia or Altzheimer's disease and pray that we may have a cure soon. The family can certainly use your support.
On Saturday July 23, 2022, Deputy Keith Berry responded to a call of a lady who was found dead on Rice Hill School Road. KSP was contacted and agreed to take over the investigation in this homicide. A gray colored Ford Escape SUV was stolen from the home, along with other items. If you have any information regarding this terrible crime, please contact KSP at 859-623-2404.
We had another theft in the Moores Creek community last week. A 2003 red Yamaha Kodiak 4X4 with a five-foot yellow Moose brand snow blade was stolen from Gary Combs building some time between Wednesday the 20nd and Friday the 22nd of July. It has a melted spot on the fender. The ATV was hauled from the scene because it was not functional. Gary Combs is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen ATV. As always, we encourage the public to contact JCSO if you have any information. The number is 606-287-7121. We need your help.
We continue to investigate the burglary and theft of the residence on Black Lick. Several weeks ago, unknown persons stole a house full of furniture, a dull red Mahindra tractor and a white stock trailer from the family of Tina Ventresca. A reward has been offered in this case for information that leads to the recovery of stolen property and/or the arrest of the people involved. Please step up and help us recover the items stolen from this good family, who are new to our county.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and nine calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested three individuals on various criminal offenses. Our court security team continues to do a great job, waiting on the courts and transporting mentally ill individuals and prisoners from the courts. Please keep the safety of our officers in your thoughts and prayers.
