Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7 Richmond, KY is conducting a death investigation into the death of Christian Faith Taylor, 34, of Annville, KY. According to the Jackson County Coroner’s office Taylor lived with her father on Flannery Hollow Road and was reported missing Tuesday morning. Her body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in an abandoned house located next door. An autopsy was ordered and the case is under investigation by KSP Trooper Ethan Lakes. This story is developing. Stay tuned to the Jackson County Sun for more details as they become available. 

Tags

Recommended for you