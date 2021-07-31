Deborah Ann Miller was born September 6, 1952 in Middletown, OH and departed this life Friday, July 16, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 68. She was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary (Stamper) Thompson.
Deborah is survived two daughters, Linda Mullins of Annville and Angie Randolph of Sand Gap and by two step sons, Chris Miller and Josh Miller both of Franklin, OH. She is also survived by a sister, Becky Vaughn and her husband Ronnie of Annville. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Austin Blake Smith, Aaron Smith, Johnathan Mullins, Brian Randolph and Dylan Randolph and by two great grandchildren, Zane & Odin Randolph.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Miller and by her sister Teresa Gilbert.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Vaughn Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Pallbearers: Curt Bowles, Aaron Smith, Austin Smith, Dylan Randolph, Robert Brummitt and Brian Randolph. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.