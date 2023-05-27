Debra Lynn Hurley of Annville, KY was born November 5, 1961 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her residence, at the age of 61. She was the daughter of the late Junior Sams and Barbara Vaughn.
Debra is survived by her husband Johnny Hurley of Annville and by her daughter, Victoria (Randall) Wagers of Annville.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McQueen officiating. Burial to follow in the Marion Farmer Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dewey Allen, Tony Hacker, Randall Wagers, Bobby Kiper, Greg Hacker and David Laplante. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
