Delbert Hillard Lakes was born in 1926 on February 10 in Jackson County, KY at the home place on Horse Lick Creek at Loam. Hillard departed this life on September 13, 2021 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center in Jefferson City, TN at the age of 95. He was the youngest of 9 children born to the late Tom Milt Lakes and Polly Hellard Lakes.
He was joined in marriage to Dorothy Boggs Lakes. To this union was born 2 daughters: Sandy (Howard) Williams of Annville, KY and Debbie (Jeff) Brockman of Morristown, TN. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Lynn (Tony) Tutt, Dotti Johnson (Brad Minter), Brooke (David) Deaton, Jason (Laranda) Brockman and Danielle Brockman (Jeremy Johansen); eight great grandchildren Alex (Scottland) Tutt, Landon Howard (who preceded him in death), Parker Bond, Katie Tutt, Emily Tutt, Zoe Kate Brockman, Kya Brockman, and Allie Grace Wise and two great great grandchildren, Gabriella Tutt and Gracelynn Tutt.
Hillard is survived by a sister, Evelyn Sinclair of Lexington and by a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Hillard was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy (Boggs) Lakes and married JoAnn (Stanifer) Lakes the following year. His siblings, Bart Lakes, Cora Chrisman, China Slone, Odis Lakes, Raleigh Lakes, Josie Chrisman, and Edwin Lakes preceded him in death.
Hillard was called to serve the United States Army during World War II in Europe when he was 18 years old. After the war he served as a military policeman. He was proud to serve the 76th Infantry Division and came home as a Corporal distinguished as an infantry marksman with many medals of honor.
Brother John Hillard Weaver, Hillard’s namesake and son of John P. Weaver, a former pastor of McKee Baptist Church, along with Dr. Keith Mallory, pastor of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church in Morristown, TN officiated. They spoke words from a heart of love and were well received.
We were humbled by the love and support family, friends, nurses and caregivers shared with Hillard through the years. He was called Pawaw by the staff and others at Jefferson City Rehab Center in Tennessee. He blessed them and us with humor. They blessed him and us beyond the call of duty.
Many thanks go to all the staff at Lakes Funeral Home for the excellent service and inspirational music. A memorable DAV Military Service was conducted at the gravesite by the local veteran members of the Jack Welch #165 Chapter. Thank you for your service.
Hillard loved everyone. Thank you to all who visited the nursing home or gave gifts. The flowers, wreaths and gifts were beautiful! We were overwhelmed by the pallbearers and family who traveled from Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky (too many to mention) to attend the funeral and serve. May God Bless You.
