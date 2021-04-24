Delmer Hundley was born May 15, 1939 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, April 12, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 81 years of age. He was the son of the late Homer & Rhoda (Shelton) Hundley.
Delmer is survived by three children, A.J. (Rhonda) Hundley, Jonathan Allen and Jason (Rhonda) Allen all of McKee. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Ethan Allen, Matthew Allen, Emily Allen and Taylor Ely and by a great granddaughter, Lizzie Allen.
In addition to his parents, Delmer was also preceded in death by his wife, Careleen (Reynolds) Hundley and by his brother, Charley Hundley.
Delmer was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Letter Box Baptist Church with Bro. Shane Gabbard and Bro. Carlos Cameron conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Gabbard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bobby Hornsby, Greg Turner, Scotty Tussey, Homer Summers, Walter Hundley and Danny Judd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
