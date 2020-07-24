Delmer Pennington 87 of Glendale, Az. passed away July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years. Delmer leaves behind a daughter, Phillis Wilson and two sons, Terry Pennington and Rickie Pennington. He also has 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Graveside service at West Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, Az. July 20, 2020.
