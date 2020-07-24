Delmer Pennington

Delmer Pennington 87 of Glendale, Az. passed away July 7, 2020.  He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years.  Delmer leaves behind a daughter, Phillis Wilson and two sons, Terry Pennington and Rickie Pennington.  He also has 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.  Graveside service at West Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, Az. July 20, 2020.

