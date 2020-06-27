Delores Neeley is survived by her husband of 45 years of marriage to Gary Neeley. She was of the Holiness Faith. She was the daughter of the late Betty Mainous and Raymond Creech.
She left behind her husband Gary Neeley; two brothers, James (Eva) Creech of Tyner and Paul (Pete) Mainous of Ohio. She also had three nieces Felicia (Dwight) Robinson of Tyner, Alexis Mainous of Ohio, Callie (Jeff) Clark of Lexington; three nephews Raymond (Misty) Creech of London, Jordon Mainous of Ohio, Gary Grimes of London; five great nephews, Derrick & Dillion Robinson, Keaton Creech, Dwight Robinson III (Keisha) and Ned Holt; great niece Lexie Madden. Also two great great nephews, Dwight Robinson IV and Kendrick Robinson. She had a special brother in law, James Neeley (Kathy); also Randy and Doug (Sierlien) Neeley, a sister in law, Marettia McLin and her daughter Kim Cole and her children, Josh and Jessica.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Pete & Charlotte Vickers Cemetery. Pallbearers were Raymond Creech, Keaton Creech, Dwight Robinson, Jr. Dwight Robinson III, Derrick Robinson and Dillion Robinson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
