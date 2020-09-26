Deloris Sexton was born February 19, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her residence in Annville, being 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charley Chappell and Faye (Moore) Chappell.
Deloris is survived by her husband, Morton Sexton of Annville and by the following brothers and sisters, Dale Chappell (Judy) of Gray Hawk, Joe Chappell (Jennifer) of Corbin, Loretta Tyree of Tyner, Zoe Hurley (Marvin) of East Bernstadt and Cosetta Callahan of Marion, OH.
In addition to her parents, Deloris was also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Ruth Lewis and by three brothers, Desman Chappell, Michael Chappell and Junior Chappell.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Annville & Medlock Cemetery with Bro. Kip Wells and Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
