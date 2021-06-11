Delphine (Kirby) Clemons was born March 9, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Williamsburg Health & Rehab, being 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Euphemia (Evans) Kirby.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Stacey Gentry of Williamsburg, Ky. and also a sister Glenna Swinford of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Delphine was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia Ann Gentry.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
