You are in court representing your case for the defense now. The judge and jury has all eyes on you and it’s your moment to lay forth your hard hitting evidence showing exactly how you were wronged.

Show us exactly where Trump trampled your livelihood, well being or altered your life?

We are clear several months now of the Trump administration so it’s a very fair question to ask. I would ask a direct question to anyone that spent four years screeching as if having their firstborn stripped from their arms. What have you lost directly due to Trump? Set aside any biases or personal feelings and view it strictly from a sterilize perspective. What did you loose as a individual? What rights did you give up? What hindrances in daily life did any policy he set forth relate to? In what fashion did he truly alter your lifestyle?

The facts are that despite a small, but very vocal, portion of the population having absolute hysterics for the entirety of Trump’s administration he didn’t constrict your life in any way so much as make controversial statements you didn’t agree with. He may have hurt your feelings. He may have taken actions that went against your preferences. He may have blurred the line for you between personal role model and effective leader.

Objectivity is a hard position to place one’s self in but enlightening once to that point. Trump emplimented policies that had been previously in use concerning border security but he was vocal about it causing a stir that others avoided by not publicizing it. He placed minorities in positions of power but because of the predicated notion of racism he was discredited. He pushed energy independence driving fuel prices to record lows but they sabotaged it flying jumbo jets to conferences around the globe to squawk about fossil fuels.

Trump wasn’t the moral compass for most of us. Trump isn’t the great savior. Trump isn’t infallible. That being said when looking as his term he didn’t persecute the Jewish, the Christian, the non believers, opposition, other nations or anyone flying under the American flag.

I don’t seek to change anyones opinion with just one article of scribble but at least treat yourself fairly and be objective with honesty. Don’t let personal vendetta and hatred blind you to any parts of the truth, even the parts you don’t enjoy.