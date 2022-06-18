Dennis Dillinger was born June 29, 1958, in Dennison, Iowa and departed this life May 28, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 63. He was the son of the late Dale Robert Dillinger and Betty Joyce Chamberlin.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Marlene (Spicer) Dillinger and by four step children, Tirina Moynagh (Jeffery) of Winona, Minnesota, Pamela Bryant of Sand Gap, Kimberly Bryant of London and Terry Bryant of Lexington. He was blessed with the following grandchildren, Alex Moynagh, Rhyanna Moynagh, Liam Moynagh, Kiara Moynagh, Nick Bryant, Nate Bryant, Natalee Kouba, Kaylee Johnson, Brooklynn Johnson, Charity Maggard, Danashia Turner, Jermane Turner and Jeremiah Turner and by nine great grandchildren also one great grandchild.
A Memorial service will be held 1:00PM Friday, June 10, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
