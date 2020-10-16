Confirmed Cases Oct 15 2020

Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County has an incident rate of 18.2 cases per 100,000. This is at an acceptable level to allow Jackson County Public Schools to continue with Traditional In-Person Instruction, as a learning option, for the upcoming week (October 19 – 23, 2020). 

