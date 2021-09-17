Dewey “Dib” Lainhart was born December 4, 1927 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 93. He was the son of the late William Anderson Lainhart and Margaret Ellen (Nunn) Lainhart.
“Dib” is survived by his children, Margaret Lainhart of Lexington, Ramona Lainhart of Nashville, TN, Tim Lainhart of Connersville, IN, Fred Lainhart of McKee, Teresa Parrett and Cheryl Russell both of Berea. He was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, “Dib” was also preceded in death by his wife, Bertella (Madden) Lainhart and by the following siblings, Tyra “Buddy” Lainhart, Floyd Lainhart, Jake Lainhart, Fred Lainhart, Easter Morris, Hazel Dearmond, Florence Witt and Alice Lainhart.
“Dib” was retired from Jackson County R.E.C.C., was a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.