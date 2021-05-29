Dewey Ray Walters was born July 3, 1954 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, May 17, 2021 at his residence, being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Odell Walters & Hazel (Allumbaugh) Walters.
Dewey is survived by a son, Brian Walters of Sand Gap and by his siblings, Betty Jones and Mitchell Walters both of McKee, Faye Stafford and Nancy Lamb both of Waco.
In addition to his parents, Dewey was also preceded in death by two siblings, Donnie Walters and JoAnn Kirby.
Dewey was a member of the Kirby Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Gilbert officiating. Burial to follow in the Walters Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
