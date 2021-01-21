In presidential elections, Jackson County has voted Republican since the Civil War and has never voted Democratic.[21]Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and Bill Clinton in 1996 are the only Democratic candidates to ever win as much as 20% of the county's vote. The only time Jackson County has not voted for the Republican Party was in its first election of 1860 when the county went to Constitutional Unionist John Bell, and in 1912 when the Republican Party was split and third party candidate Theodore Roosevelt carried the county with 52 percent of the vote over William Howard Taft with 34 percent.
Information provided by: https://www.visitjacksoncountyky.org/history
