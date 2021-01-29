 

Before being named McKee, the town was known as Yellow Dog.

Information provided by: https://www.visitjacksoncountyky.org/history

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you