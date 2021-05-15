The next three weeks we’ll tackle a very real and undeniable issue that we’re seeing daily. Supply and demand issues caused by human hand. This week we rewind to look at how we dug this hole.
The topic of how severe Covid-19 actually is when compared to other illnesses is still a hotly debated one and until we have some concrete numbers on yearly death tolls across the board for all deaths to compare year to year I’ll hold final judgment. What is not debatable is the effect on jobs, incomes and the overall economy that forced shutdowns placed on businesses. The shutdowns and hyperbolic fear slammed screeching brakes on a booming economy with record lows of unemployment across the country. We went from robust to an absolute standstill. Governments from federal, state and local levels began over a year ago to forcefully shudder businesses. Whether out of fact or fear they began to fall in line with knee-jerk reactions that placed a stranglehold on businesses. Legit fear of the unknown initially caused a pause in some social events understandably. That soon gave way to fear mongering and panic stricken buying of everything from garden seeds to toilet tissue.
The herd mentality swept the nation leaving the majority of businesses large to small scrambling with how to cope with the onslaught. Uncountable numbers of businesses faltered with many flat out closing up shop during a year long neutering of their income. The ones that survived spent wheelbarrow loads of cash to implement a ever changing list of demands and regulations just to keep the doors partially open. Layoffs became almost the daily expectations. Service industries from restaurants to clothing retailers were hammered by being deemed unnecessary. Those that attempted to remain open and viable were demonized as the killer of grandparents for simply staying afloat. The pressure, both from officials and peers, got to most and they begrudgingly folded in line.
There is a deal of generalization in the above but no reasonable person would dispute the fact the past year plus of near shutdown regulations has crippled many business ventures. Again the radicalized debate over the severity of Covid-19 can be shelved for the purpose of this series of articles. All that is pertinent to the ongoing struggle of the economy is the fact we have been under a overshadowing government mandate (not law) for over a year. This is how we dug the hole we find ourselves in.
Next week we peek into how we was enticed to remain complacent occupying the hole.
